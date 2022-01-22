Left Menu

Mumbai: NCB seizes 3.9 kg ephedrine concealed in consignment of women's wear

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has seized 3.950 kg of ephedrine which was concealed in a consignment of women's clothing from Mumbai's Andheri East, officials said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-01-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 10:15 IST
Mumbai: NCB seizes 3.9 kg ephedrine concealed in consignment of women's wear
NCB seize 3.950 kg ephedrine. Image Credit: ANI
A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has seized 3.950 kg of ephedrine which was concealed in a consignment of women's clothing from Mumbai's Andheri East, officials said. According to a statement by the NCB on Friday, a team of NCB Mumbai seized 3.950 grams of ephedrine at Andheri (E) Mumbai.

The consignment originated from Pune and was destined for Australia. The NCB Mumbai has registered the case, the officials said.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

