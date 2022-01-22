Left Menu

MP: Doctor held for patient's death due to wrong injection

The doctors clinic was also sealed after a complaint was lodged against him for administering a wrong injection to a trader, who died two days after taking the jab four months ago, the official said.During the probe, the police found that Vishwakarma, a practitioner of homeopathy, had given allopathy medicines to his patient Deepak Aartani, said Ishwar Singh Chouhan of Moghat Road police station.

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 22-01-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 14:08 IST
MP: Doctor held for patient's death due to wrong injection
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A doctor of homeopathy has been arrested for allegedly administering wrong injection to a man, which led to his death, in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Saturday.

Deepak Vishwakarma, who runs a clinic in Sindhi Colony, was arrested on Friday under the relevant provisions of the IPC and MP Ayurvigyan Parishad Adhiniyam, city superintendent of police (CSP) Lalit Gathre said. The doctor's clinic was also sealed after a complaint was lodged against him for administering a wrong injection to a trader, who died two days after taking the jab four months ago, the official said.

During the probe, the police found that Vishwakarma, a practitioner of homeopathy, had given allopathy medicines to his patient Deepak Aartani, said Ishwar Singh Chouhan of Moghat Road police station. The patient had contracted an infection and died two days after he was allegedly administered a wrong injection by the doctor, he said.

