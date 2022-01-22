Left Menu

Businessman jumps to death from Kolkata apartment

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 14:56 IST
Businessman jumps to death from Kolkata apartment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A businessman allegedly jumped off the terrace of his apartment in Kolkata on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened in the Tiljala police station area around 6 am, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the businessman, Suraj Agarwal, had a huge amount of debt and was under mental stress, a police officer said.

''His wife and child were not at home today. He went to the terrace of his flat like every morning and allegedly jumped off,'' the officer said.

Locals who found his body in a pool of blood took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

The incident is being thoroughly investigated, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

