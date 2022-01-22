Left Menu

Maha: Man, wife booked for cheating Bhiwandi eatables distributor of Rs 19 lakh

Two directors of a Kolhapur-based firm have been booked for allegedly cheating a distributor in Bhiwandi in Thane district to the tune of Rs 19 lakh, a police official said on Saturday.The husband-wife duo had taken Rs12 lakh from a distributor to supply noodles and other eatables, and gained his confidence by sending items worth Rs 10.78 lakh, Assistant Inspector Abhijit Patil of Kongaon police station.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-01-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 16:20 IST
Two directors of a Kolhapur-based firm have been booked for allegedly cheating a distributor in Bhiwandi in Thane district to the tune of Rs 19 lakh, a police official said on Saturday.

The husband-wife duo had taken Rs12 lakh from a distributor to supply noodles and other eatables, and gained his confidence by sending items worth Rs 10.78 lakh, Assistant Inspector Abhijit Patil of Kongaon police station. ''They then asked the distributor for Rs 12.15 lakh and also asked him to give Rs 6.26 lakh to another Goa-based distributor, all on goodwill. After the transactions were completed, the accused vanished, leaving the distributor poorer by over Rs 19 lakh,'' he said.

Efforts are on to nab the two accused, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

