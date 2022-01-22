Left Menu

Northeast Delhi Violence: Bail granted to accused who anticipated arrest on appearance before Court

A Delhi Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to an accused in a northeast Delhi violence case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 22:26 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to an accused in a northeast Delhi violence case. Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat granted relief to Mohd Danish an accused in an FIR registered in Karawal Nagar Police Station for a northeast Delhi violence case. The court directed that following his arrest, the accused would be released on bail subject to the furnishing of his personal bond of Rs 30,000 along with one surety amount.

During the course of arguments, counsel for the accused submitted that he had duly joined the investigation of this case and the charge sheet had already been filed without his arrest. The accused was not arrested by the Police during the investigation and the charge sheet has been filed. The accused thought that he may be taken into custody if he appears before the concerned court. The counsel for the accused further submitted that the applicant apprehends that he may be taken into custody by the Ld. CMM ( North East), if he appears before that court upon being summoned in this case.

Accused Mohd Danish was booked in an offence of riots and other related offences. Police have registered the FIR u/s 147( rioting), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), 149 ( unlawful assembly), 188 ( disobedience to order issued by public servant), 427(Mischief causing damage), 436 (mischief by fire), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) IPC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

