COVID-19: Digvijaya, others booked for protest near MP CM's residence

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-01-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 22:38 IST
Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh and some two dozen others were booked on Saturday for COVID-19 norms violation in connection with a sit-in protest held near Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence a day earlier, a police official said.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) for holding a dharna, said Shyamla Hills police station in charge Tarun Bhati.

Singh on Friday staged a protest near CM Chouhan's residence here to highlight the plight of the people affected by Tem and Suthalia irrigation projects, and had alleged that the latter was not giving him an appointment to discuss the matter.

Singh was marching towards the CM's residence when police had stopped him, after which he began a sit-in protest on the spot.

The protest was called off some four hours later after Singh received an assurance of an appointment with the CM on Sunday.

