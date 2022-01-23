Karnataka CM pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday paid floral tributes to late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. Speaking to media persons, Bommai said, "Netaji's statue already exists in Vidhanasoudha (premises), will be shifted in front of Vidhanasoudha building; a decision to be taken soon."

Bommai has earlier said that the 125th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose will be celebrated at Jakkur Flying School, Bengaluru, adding that about 100 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and commanders will participate in it. Notably, the central government last year declared that his birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.

The government announced that Netaji's birth anniversary that falls on January 23 would mark the start of Republic Day celebrations instead of a day later. Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)