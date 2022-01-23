Kuwait minister says he presented suggestions to Lebanon on rebuilding trust
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 23-01-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 15:24 IST
Kuwait made suggestions to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on how he might rebuild confidence with the Gulf states, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah said on Sunday in a televised press conference in Beirut.
The minister's visit to Beirut is the first by a senior Gulf Arab official since a diplomatic rift with Lebanon last year.
