PM Modi lauds children for their 'modern, scientific thinking' in COVID-19 vaccination coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the contribution of children towards the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in India, stating that it pointed to their "modern and scientific thinking". Over 4 crore population of the 15-18 years age groups have been inoculated with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"The children of India have shown their modern and scientific thinking in the vaccination program as well. In just 20 days since January 3, more than 4 crore children have taken the COVID-19 vaccine," the Prime Minister said in a virtual interation with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees of the year 2022 and 2021. He also said that the drive reflected the awareness of the children and their realization of their responsibility towards the country.

PM Modi also lauded the children for their leadership in the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. He said that the children inspired their families to take part in the campaign. The Prime Minister appealed to them to be an ambassador for 'Vocal for Local'. PM Modi asked children to make a list of all the items that they use in their homes that are not made in India and then urge family members to buy similar products that are made within the country.

"This will help in increasing production, and creating employment opportunities. With this, we will become self-reliant. The Aatmnirbhar Bharat is linked with the youth of the country," the Prime Minister said. PM Modi today conferred digital certificates to PMRBP awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using blockchain technology, via video conferencing. He also interacted with them virtually.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given as recognition to children residing in India, above the age of 5 years and not exceeding 18 years (as on August 31 of respective year) with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in 6 fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery, which deserve recognition. This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022. The awardees also take part in the Republic day parade every year. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and a certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of PMRBP 2022 winners," said the press release by the PMO.

These awards are conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Prime Minister also interacts with these awardees every year. The children along with their parents and concerned District Magistrate of their respective district joined the event from their district Head Quarters. (ANI)

