Left Menu

Official says 31 killed in new South Sudan communal violence

PTI | Juba | Updated: 24-01-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 16:36 IST
Official says 31 killed in new South Sudan communal violence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

A local official says at least 31 ethnic Dinka have been killed in clashes with suspected Murle armed youth in South Sudan's restive Jonglei state.

Bor South County Commissioner Yuot Alier told The Associated Press that more than 20 other people were wounded in Sunday evening's attack in Baidit village and some houses were burned.

The commissioner said 28 people were shot dead and three children were drowned while people tried to hide.

The commissioner said the attackers left with hundreds of cattle. Two of the attackers were reported killed.

The acting governor of Jonglei, Tuong Majok, condemned the attack and urged South Sudan's national government to intervene to cease the "cowardly attacks'' against civilians.

The reason for the new communal fighting is not immediately known, though cattle rustling often leads to clashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022