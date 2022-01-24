Sulatanpur: Man held in connection with 'cow slaughter'

Police here on Monday arrested a man in connection with an alleged cow slaughter, officials said. Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar Mishra said on Monday when police were patrolling, it got information that smuggler Jarar Quereshi was taking beef in two sacs from Tiyari Machhrauli village. Quereshi was arrested and two quintals of beef was recovered from him. A case was registered against him under the Cow Slaughter Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)