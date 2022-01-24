Rajasthan cops in search of dacoit who threatened to kill Congress MLA

The Rajasthan Police has launched a hunt for notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar after he uploaded a video on social media threatening to kill Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga, officials said on Monday.

Dholpur Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena reached Bari town on Monday and held a meeting with senior police officers. On his instruction, a special operation was launched in riverine areas of Chambal to arrest the dacoit.

Gurjar recently uploaded a video on social media threatening to kill the MLA from Bari constituency in Dholpur.

