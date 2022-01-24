Rajasthan cops in search of dacoit who threatened to kill Congress MLA
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan Police has launched a hunt for notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar after he uploaded a video on social media threatening to kill Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga, officials said on Monday.
Dholpur Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena reached Bari town on Monday and held a meeting with senior police officers. On his instruction, a special operation was launched in riverine areas of Chambal to arrest the dacoit.
Gurjar recently uploaded a video on social media threatening to kill the MLA from Bari constituency in Dholpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Girraj Singh Malinga
- Dholpur
- Congress
- Jagan Gurjar
- Bari
- Chambal
ALSO READ
Goa polls: Congress will perform well, TMC may flop, say observers
Karnataka: 30 booked for violating COVID protocols during Congress' Mekedatu padayatra
Actor Sonu Sood's sister joins Congress in Punjab
Congress central election committee for UP to meet today, to announce first candidate list soon
BJP's 'kaam' to take on 'karnama' of Congress in Uttarakhand Assembly polls, says CM Dhami