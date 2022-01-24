Left Menu

UK PM Johnson had a birthday party during lockdown, ITV News says

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-01-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 23:58 IST
UK PM Johnson had a birthday party during lockdown, ITV News says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a birthday party during the first COVID-19 lockdown in June 2020 when social gatherings indoors were banned, ITV News reported on Monday.

Johnson's office was quoted by ITV as saying in response: "A group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than ten minutes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
2
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
3
Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

 United States
4
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022