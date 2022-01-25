Left Menu

Cambodia PM says Myanmar junta welcome at ASEAN if progress made

"But if not, he must send a non-political representative to ASEAN meetings." Cambodia has indicated it wants to engage not isolate the junta, but Hun Sen has been pressed this month by several ASEAN leaders including those of Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, not to give way on the agreement.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:08 IST
Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Cambodia

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday said he had invited Myanmar's junta chief to a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), on the condition that progress is made on a peace plan he agreed to last year.

Hun Sen, the current ASEAN chair, said he would talk to military chief Min Aung Hlaing by video call on Wednesday, noting that since their face-to-face talks earlier this month, ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been sentenced and military aircraft had been deployed in operations. Min Aung Hlaing led a coup in Myanmar last year and ASEAN made a surprise move in barring https://reut.rs/3n0roOZ the junta from important meetings, over its failure to implement an agreed five-point ASEAN "consensus" on ceasing hostilities and allowing dialogue.

"He (Hun Sen) said that he had invited HE (His Excellency) Min Aung Hlaing to attend the ASEAN summit if there was progress in the implementation of the five points agreed unanimously," said a statement on Hun Sen's Facebook page, summarising his call on Tuesday with Malaysia's prime minister. "But if not, he must send a non-political representative to ASEAN meetings."

Cambodia has indicated it wants to engage not isolate the junta, but Hun Sen has been pressed this month by several ASEAN leaders including those of Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, not to give way to the agreement. Hun Sen's Jan. 7 visit to Myanmar https://reut.rs/3ngcp4w has been a thorny issue for some countries concerned it could have been interpreted as ASEAN recognition of the generals.

The ASEAN consensus includes a halt on offensives, facilitating a humanitarian response, and granting full access to a special ASEAN envoy to all parties in the conflict.

