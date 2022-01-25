Left Menu

Public warns against fraudulent tender contract

In a statement, the department said the appointment letter had the correct department’s name and logo, but with a forged signature purported to belong to Mr L Mahloromela who is an official of the department.

According to the department, the bid was advertised on both the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and it is still in the evaluation stage. Image Credit: Pixabay
The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has warned members of the public about a fraudulent tender contract appointment letter to service providers to supply and install the fence around the Tafelkop Farm in Limpopo.

The fraudulent tender contract appointment letter is for the supply and installation of a 40 kilometre diamond mesh fence around the Tafelkop Farm in Ellias Motsoaledi Local Municipality within the Sekhukhune District Municipality in Limpopo.

However, the department said the incorrect email address and cellphone number is an attempted scam intended to extort money from the unsuspecting business people.

"According to the fraudulent letter, unsuspecting business people are asked to make an upfront payment of R3000 to secure appointment as a service provider to supply and install the fence. The fraudsters strictly require the money to be deposited into untraceable money market platform after which they disappear with the deposit," the department said.

The content of the fraudulent letter reads: "The Managing Director, kindly inform the Director to contact me asap regarding the tender no: CONLP 00012 2121 2022. APPOINTMENT OF A CONTRACTOR TO SUPPLY AND INSTALL 40 KM DIAMOND MESH FENCE AROUND THE TAFELKOP FARM IN ELLIAS MOTSOALEDI LOCAL MUNICIPALITY, WITHIN SEKHUKHUNE DISTRICT MUNICIPALITY IN LIMPOPO PROVINCE''.

The department appealed to the public to ignore the letters and instead verify any information relating to tenders with the department.

"Members of the public are encouraged to contact the department directly using the correct departmental contact information which can be found on the official departmental website at www.dalrrd.gov.za," the department said.

