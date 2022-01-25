Left Menu

UK government inquiry into alleged lockdown parties continuing

A British government investigation into gatherings at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence will continue despite police saying they will investigate the alleged lockdown breaches, a cabinet office spokesperson said on Tuesday. The terms of reference of senior civil servant Sue Gray's inquiry said if evidence emerged of a potentially criminal offence, the work of the investigation may be paused.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 16:07 IST
A British government investigation into gatherings at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence will continue despite police saying they will investigate the alleged lockdown breaches, a cabinet office spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The terms of reference of senior civil servant Sue Gray's inquiry said if evidence emerged of a potentially criminal offence, the work of the investigation may be paused. Gray had been expected to publish her findings this week.

"The investigation being carried out by Sue Gray is continuing," said the spokesperson. "There is ongoing contact with the Metropolitan Police Service."

