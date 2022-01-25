SRPF jawan shoots himself dead with service rifle in Mumbai
A 36-year-old jawan of the State Reserve Police Force SRPF shot himself dead with his service rifle at Dongri in south Mumbai on Tuesday, police said. When he was alone inside a room in the school, Shinde shot himself in the neck using his SLR rifle, the official said.
A 36-year-old jawan of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) shot himself dead with his service rifle at Dongri in south Mumbai on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred around 9.50 am at a civic school, where the jawan Pushkar Shinde was posted as a sentry, an official said. Shinde died during treatment at the state-run J J Hospital, he said. The jawan, who belonged to SRPF Group No 2 in Pune, had been posted at the Mantralaya main gate on security duty since January 6.
After finishing his duty, Shinde returned to the BMC school, where he was posted as a sentry. When he was alone inside a room in the school, Shinde shot himself in the neck using his SLR rifle, the official said. The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, he added.
