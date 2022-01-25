Iran spying conviction for Frenchman is 'political': lawyer
An Iranian court's conviction of French national Benjamin Briere on spying charges was the result of a "purely political process", a lawyer for Briere said on Tuesday.
The lawyer, Philippe Valent, said that Briere's family was worried about his mental and physical health.
