MP: Cop caught accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from transporter in Singrauli

PTI | Singrauli | Updated: 25-01-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 21:03 IST
MP: Cop caught accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from transporter in Singrauli
A policeman was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a transporter in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Tuesday, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, a team from Lokayukta police caught head constable Janki Prasad Tiwari accepting the bribe from the complainant transporter in Nigahi Mod area, Lokayukta inspector Ziauddin said.

The transporter in his complaint has alleged that the Navanagar police station in-charge had asked him to pay Rs 15,000 for plying three of his trucks in the area and the amount should be handed over to the head constable.

The Lokayukta officials are probing the involvement of other policemen in the matter, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

