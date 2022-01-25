Security stepped up in Punjab, Haryana ahead of Republic Day

Security has been stepped up across poll-bound Punjab and neighbouring Haryana ahead of Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday, officials said.

Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog units were deployed at vulnerable places and vehicles entering the two states were being checked thoroughly, they said.

Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Union Territory Banwari Lal Purohit will unfurl the tricolour at a state-level function at Mohali.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will hoist the national flag at Jalandhar.

In Haryana, state-level Republic Day celebrations will be organised at Panchkula, where Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will unfurl the national flag while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will unfurl the tricolour at Ambala and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala at Jind.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta will unfurl the national flag in Yamunanagar while Home Minister Anil Vij will unfurl the flag in Karnal.

In Punjab, which goes to polls on February 20, security forces are maintaining a heightened vigil.

The Punjab Police had last week recovered a grenade launcher with two compatible grenades, 3.79 kg RDX, nine detonators and two sets of timer devices from Gurdaspur, thwarting a possible terror attack around the Republic Day, a senior official had said.

During November-December last year, the Gurdaspur Police had busted two terrorist modules controlled by the ISI of Pakistan and arrested four people, besides recovering around one kg RDX, six hand grenades, one tiffin box IED, three electrical detonators and two pistols.

Besides, there have been incidents of alleged sacrilege attempts, including at the Golden temple, and a bomb blast incident in Ludhiana which have further necessitated extra security measures across the state, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)