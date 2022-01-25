Israeli President Herzog says he will visit UAE next week
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 30-31, his office said on Tuesday, seeking to strengthen Gulf ties at a time of heightened regional tension as world powers try to revive a nuclear deal with Iran. "We have the privilege of making history by making the first visit of an Israeli president to the United Arab Emirates.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 30-31, his office said on Tuesday, seeking to strengthen Gulf ties at a time of heightened regional tension as world powers try to revive a nuclear deal with Iran.
"We have the privilege of making history by making the first visit of an Israeli president to the United Arab Emirates. This important visit comes as the Israeli and Emirati nations are busy laying the foundations of a new shared future," Herzog said in a statement.
The presidency in Israel is a largely ceremonial post. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the UAE in December.
