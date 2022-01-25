Left Menu

MP: Caught copying in exam, 21-year-old BBA student shoots self with cop father's gun

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:26 IST
The 21-year-old son of an assistant sub inspector (ASI) of police allegedly shot himself with the latter's gun on Tuesday after being caught copying in an examination in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The deceased has been identified as Praveen Shukla (21), who was caught copying in the BBA final year exam, Lasudia police station in charge Indramani Patel said.

''He came home and shot himself in the bathroom with his father's licensed 12 bore gun. He died on the spot. His father RK Shukla is a police assistant sub inspector. No suicide note has been found from the spot and a probe is underway,'' he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

