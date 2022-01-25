Left Menu

In a first, Ladakh LG awards commendation certificates to 10 BRO personnel

This will go a long way in further motivating the BRO personnel to give their utmost towards the overall development and prosperity of Ladakh, he said.BRO is a premier organisation constructing and maintaining infrastructure in the most challenging terrains of India.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:33 IST
Recognising their extraordinary contribution towards the creation and maintenance of infrastructure in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday awarded the first-ever “commendation certificates” to 10 personnel of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), a spokesman said.

Assistant engineer (civil) Ramesh K, junior engineers (civil) Lakhan Kumar Singh and Avinash Chandra, multi-skilled worker (mason) Pawan Sharma and CP Maz Tundup Dorjey from Project Vijayak; and junior engineers (Civil) Vineet Kumar Singh and Diwakar Kumar, SS Sonu Kumar Singh, driver mechanical transport -II Narsude Devendra Limbaji and vehicle mechanic Lovedeep from Project Himank will receive their certificates on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, the spokesperson said.

The lieutenant governor's commendation certificate is to recognise their extraordinary contribution towards the creation and maintenance of infrastructure for the defence forces and civil population residing in Ladakh, he said.

The persons selected for the commendation certificates have been chosen from the entire spectrum of the two projects -- Himank and Vijayak -- of the BRO, irrespective of their positions, he said. “This will go a long way in further motivating the BRO personnel to give their utmost towards the overall development and prosperity of Ladakh,” he said.

BRO is a premier organisation constructing and maintaining infrastructure in the most challenging terrains of India. It is entrusted with creating and maintaining several strategic roads in Ladakh, including the prominent Umling La, Chang La, Khardung La, Zoji La, Lachung La, Namki La, Hamboting La and Fotu La passes.

