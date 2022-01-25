Man arrested for sending threatening, lewd messages to woman lawyer
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A 55-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday for allegedly threatening a woman lawyer on social media platforms.
Accused Timothy Lewis Paul and the complainant knew each other, said a police official.
Following some dispute, he allegedly started sending her and another person known to her threatening, abusive and lewd messages.
After the woman lawyer approached the Vakola police station, Paul was arrested under IPC section 354-A (sexual harassment) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paul
- Vakola
- Mumbai Police
- Timothy Lewis Paul
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vaccination is critical pillar of our COVID-19 response: Dr VK Paul
US steel tube firm Bull Moose rebrands as Lord Swraj Paul Company
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul driving violent threats against me, Fauci says
COVID-19 caused by Omicron should not be considered common cold, people should not take it lightly: Dr VK Paul
Paula Badosa claims Sydney title after thrilling win against Barbora Krejcikova