R-Day: Additional DCP Greater Noida awarded UP Police's gold medal for gallantry

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey is the lone officer deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar who has been awarded the Uttar Pradesh Police's Director General's gold medal for gallantry on Republic Day.

Altogether 46 officers across the state have been announced winners of the DG's gold commendation for gallantry, according to an official list.

Among other personnel in Gautam Buddh Nagar, sub-inspector Anuj Kumar, head constables Kuldeep Kumar and Sandeep Malik besides constable Sanjeev Kumar have won the DG's silver disc for gallantry, it showed.

Inspector Rajpal Singh and head constable Sudhir Giri have won the 'outstanding service award' on the basis of their service record, the official list stated.

