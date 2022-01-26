Chhattisgarh tableau depicts 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' 

Left Menu

The tableau also displayed decoration of diyas made of cow dung and these diyas symbolized the self-dependence and self-confidence of women in rural areas.The rear portion of the tableau depicted the development of gauthans into Rural Industrial Parks.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh's tableau at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday depicted the state's 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' and the various ways in which this scheme addresses multiple global concerns by synergizing traditional knowledge and scientific approach to make use of rural resources.

The obverse of the tableau depicted rural women in traditional tribal costumes collecting cow dung and taking them to the collection centers in 'Gauthans' for sale. They were wearing hand made clothes and jewellery and the flower pots decorated around them symbolized the cultivation of vegetables and floriculture in gauthans. The tableau also displayed decoration of diyas made of cow dung and these diyas symbolized the self-dependence and self-confidence of women in rural areas.

The rear portion of the tableau depicted the development of gauthans into Rural Industrial Parks. The middle section of the tableau showed how the goals of environmental protection, organic farming, nutrition, employment income improvement can be achieved by placing cows at the center of the rural economy.

Rural women in the tableau symbolized the development of traditional crafts and arts, evolving water management systems, increasing productivity and a happy farmer in a mural style.

