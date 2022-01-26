Left Menu

Liquor bought from authorised shop claims six lives in Rae Bareli

Six people died and some others were taken ill in Paharpur village of Uttar Pradeshs Rae Bareli district after consuming liquor, allegedly bought from an authorised alcohol-vending shop, police said on Wednesday.District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava said people had consumed liquor after a programme in the village on Tuesday night and their condition deteriorated after that.

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 26-01-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:28 IST
Liquor bought from authorised shop claims six lives in Rae Bareli
  • Country:
  • India

Six people died and some others were taken ill in Paharpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district after consuming liquor, allegedly bought from an authorised alcohol-vending shop, police said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava said people had consumed liquor after a programme in the village on Tuesday night and their condition deteriorated after that. Lucknow’s Commissioner Ranjan Kumar who reached the village on Wednesday said six people have lost their lives in the incident.

The villagers have said the liquor was purchased from an authorised liquor outlet, he added.

Those who consumed liquor were taken ill and started vomiting following which they were rushed to a nearby hospital, the Commissioner said, adding the liquor samples have been collected and an investigation has been started. An FIR has been filed against the licence holder of the liquor shop, the Commissioner said, adding the excise inspector and workers of the shop have prima facie been found guilty of laxity and action will be taken against them.

Further responsibility will be fixed after the probe is completed, Commissioner Kumar said.

Inspector-General of Police Laxmi Singh also rushed to the village and took stock of the situation.

Four of those who died have been identified as Paharpur village residents Sukhrani (65), Ramsumer (50) and Saroj (40), besides Bansi (55of Pure Chatta village.

Some others who were taken ill after consuming liquor were admitted to a Community Health Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022