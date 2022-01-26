Israel says U.S-brokered maritime border talks with Lebanon to resume next week
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 17:42 IST
Israel's Energy Ministry said on Wednesday it was willing to continue negotiations for setting its maritime border with Lebanon and that talks would resume next week.
Energy Minister Karine Elharrar would meet with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein next week as part of efforts to settle the dispute, the ministry said.
Indirect talks between Israel and Lebanon have stalled several times.
