Left Menu

Israel says U.S-brokered maritime border talks with Lebanon to resume next week

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 17:42 IST
Israel says U.S-brokered maritime border talks with Lebanon to resume next week
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's Energy Ministry said on Wednesday it was willing to continue negotiations for setting its maritime border with Lebanon and that talks would resume next week.

Energy Minister Karine Elharrar would meet with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein next week as part of efforts to settle the dispute, the ministry said.

Indirect talks between Israel and Lebanon have stalled several times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022