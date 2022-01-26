Work unitedly for peaceful, prosperous Manipur: CM to people on Republic Day

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said the people of the state should work unitedly for a peaceful, prosperous and developed Manipur.

Addressing the Republic Day function at the Manipur Rifles Parade Ground here, Singh said all the people of the state have the responsibility of building a strong Manipur. ''Independent and Republic India has become a major power in the world today,'' he said. ''We are able to celebrate this day because of the efforts of our forefathers who fought for India’s freedom,'' he added.

Singh said the day also reminds the government how it should work for the development, progress and upliftment of people's lives.

''We all have responsibilities of building a strong Manipur. We should all be united and work for a peaceful, prosperous and developed Manipur,'' he said.

Noting that COVID has claimed many lives and affected daily activities for long, Singh stated that at this critical juncture, the Centre and state government have been extending all possible assistance to the people. The state celebrated the day with festivities and patriotic fervor.

The celebrations began with Governor La Ganesan inspecting the Guard of Honour accorded by a contingent of 6th Battalion of Manipur Rifles. He then unfurled the national flag.

The governor took salute from 21 march-past contingents.

Ganesan also presented officers and personnel of Manipur Police with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service and Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Police Training.

Recipients of President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service were Inspector (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) W Ashok Kumar Singh and Havildar of 2nd Battalion of Manipur Rifles Sambhulal Pradhan.

Ministers, MLAs and senior officials were present at the function.

Among the uniformed contingents in the march past ceremony, BSF contingent was adjudged first, CRPF contingent second and 5th Battalion Manipur Rifles third.

Among the women's contingents, 9th IRB Mahila Battalion Contingent was adjudged first, Combined Civil Police Imphal East and West districts second and Traffic Police third.

Celebrations were also held at the district headquarters and sub-divisional headquarters of the state.

