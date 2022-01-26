Kurdish-led forces say they take control of prison in Syria's Hasaka
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) took full control of al-Sina'a prison in Syria's northeastern city of Hasaka on Wednesday, spokesman Farhad Shami said in a tweet.
He said all Islamic State militants had surrendered.
