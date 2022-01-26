Left Menu

'Grama One' launched in 12 districts of Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 26 PTI Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday launched Grama One, which would offer services of various government departments in rural areas of 12 districts.The services would be extended to all the districts by March-end.Gram One is a technology-driven programme.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-01-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 20:08 IST
'Grama One' launched in 12 districts of Karnataka
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday launched 'Grama One', which would offer services of various government departments in rural areas of 12 districts.

The services would be extended to all the districts by March-end.

''Gram One is a technology-driven programme. We have seen people queuing up at Tahsildar offices for government services such as issuance of caste certificates. Mostly, the people may not get responses on time leading to middlemen and corruption. On receiving several complaints, we have decided to offer services online at gram panchayat-level,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Grama One centre at gram panchayat would be linked to Tahsildar, Assistant Commissioner offices and Atal Seva Kendras to provide services, including banking and Aadhar card, among others.

''Our goal is to provide about 100 services. For now, 20-25 services will be provided,'' he added.

Earlier, Grama One had been run on a trial basis in four districts, where over six lakh people have benefitted.

The Chief Minister said Grama One is now being launched in 12 districts and in 3,024 gram panchayats.

The government aims to extend it to all gram panchayats by end of March, he said, and added their functioning would be monitored regularly.

''A separate cell will be set up with equipment and technical personnel in the offices of tahsildars to improve efficiency. The e-governance department will be monitoring and reviewing the programme,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022