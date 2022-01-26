Left Menu

TMC delegation to visit EC Thursday to discuss ‘key issues’ on Goa polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 22:54 IST
A four-member TMC delegation will visit the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday to discuss “key issues” in connection with the upcoming polls in Goa, the party said on Wednesday.

The delegation will comprise Saugata Roy (MP, Lok Sabha), Aparupa Poddar (MP, Lok Sabha), Dr Santanu Sen (MP, Rajya Sabha), Abir Ranjan Biswas (MP, Rajya Sabha), it said.

Goa will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

