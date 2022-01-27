Turkey's Erdogan says Israel's Herzog to visit next month
Israel's President Isaac Herzog will visit Turkey before mid-February and a new page will be opened in their strained bilateral relations, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.
In an interview with broadcaster NTV, Erdogan also said his visit to the United Arab Emirates on Feb. 14 will represent a new period in ties between two countries as Ankara seeks to thaw relations with Gulf states.
