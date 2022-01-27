Left Menu

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and prayed for his long and healthy life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 08:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 08:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Birthday greetings to Meghalaya's Chief Minister Shri Conrad Sangma. Praying that he is blessed with a long and healthy life."

Notably, on the 50th statehood day of Meghalaya on January 24, National People's Party president Sangma said that his government has shown decisiveness in resolving the long-pending border issues with Assam adding that they are committed to making this decade the "Meghalayan decade" by getting enlisted in the top 10 states in the next 10 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

