Soldier shot five serviceman at a military plant in Ukraine

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-01-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 11:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Ukrainian National Guard soldier shot security guards at a military factory in central Ukraine for unknown reasons, killing five people and injuring five others, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the early morning of Thursday in Dnipro at the Pivdenmash missile factory during the issuance of weapons to the guards, it said in a statement.

Police are looking for the escaped soldier.

© Copyright 2022