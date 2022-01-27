Kerala HC acquits Nazeer, others in Kozhikode twin blasts case

In a setback to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Kerala High Court on Thursday acquitted Thadiyantevida Nazeer and the other accused, convicted by the NIA court here in 2011 in connection with the Kozhikode twin blasts case. The court allowed the appeal filed by Nazeer against the life imprisonment sentence awarded by the NIA special court, his counsel said.

Both Nazeer and the other accused were charged with conspiring, planning and executing the bomb blasts in Kozhikode KSRTC and mofussil bus stands on March 3, 2006.

