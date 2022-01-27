NHRC panel's 'law of ruler' observation for Bengal justified by CM's actions: Guv

Firing a fresh salvo at the Mamata Banerjee government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has accused the chief minister of ''extreme transgressions'' of constitutional prescriptions, claiming that such actions justify the observation of an NHRC panel on post-poll violence that law of ruler and not rule of law prevails in the state.

In a letter to Banerjee, which was written on Tuesday and made public by him only on Thursday, Dhankhar accused the state government of not providing information sought by him and said that it is her constitutional duty to furnish information related to administration of affairs in the state.

''There have been continually and serially extreme transgressions of constitutional prescriptions -- justifying NHRC observation that in the state there is 'law of the ruler, not rule of law','' Dhankhar wrote to Banerjee.

In his letter, he maintained that no information can be screened from the governor once he seeks the same, holding that any failure would indicate that the ''state government is unable to function according to constitutional provisions''.

The letter, written in response to a communication by Banerjee of January 22, said that he is appalled by her assertion in it that there can be ''no question of the office of the Hon'ble Governor seeking access to documents and files on a subject matter which is entirely within the domain of the state executive and in respect of which the Governor has no authority of jurisdiction''.

Dhankhar said that the CM's stance contradicted the stipulation in Article 167 of the Constitution which ordains ''it shall be the duty of the Chief Minister to furnish such information relating to the administration of the affairs of the State and proposals for legislation as the Governor may call for''.

He said that in an earlier letter, he had called for making available earliest information regarding July 26, 2021, Pegasus inquiry commission notification, pandemic purchase inquiry, Bengal Global Business Summit, Maa canteen among other matters.

The governor also said that in his note to the finance department, he had also asked for information on expenses incurred for making advertisements on behalf of the state government, including those ''relating to anti-CAA and the details about the lease agreement with the private company in connection with chartering/leasing of a private plane''.

Dhankhar urged the chief minister to provide the information sought by him ''without any further delay.'' The governor, who has locked horns with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues since assuming charge in the state, recently engaged in a war of words with Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes at the statue of B R Ambedkar on the Assembly premises, Dhankhar had brought similar allegations against the speaker, stating that he transgressed constitutional norms on occasions.

The speaker termed the accusations as ''uncalled for'' and ''discourteous''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)