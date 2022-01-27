Left Menu

Extortion case filed against gangster Guru Satam in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 18:05 IST
A case of extortion has been registered against gangster Guru Satam here on a complaint lodged by a real estate developer, police said on Thursday.

The builder, in his complaint to the Mahim police station in Central Mumbai, said he recently got a phone call from an international number and the caller, identifying himself as Satam, demanded a flat and Rs 5 crore in cash from him, an official said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR on charges of extortion was filed against the gangster on late Tuesday evening, the official said.

The case is being investigated by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai police, he added.PTI DC RSY RSY

