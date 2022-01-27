Parliament launches Digital Sansad App to make live proceedings accessible to citizens

Soon after becoming the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla has constantly been working to make the Parliament and Parliamentary proceedings accessible not just to the members but also to the public at large. Taking a step ahead, Parliament will soon expand its digital footprint.

Parliament's official 'Digital Sansad App' is an initiative in that direction. Now citizens can watch Parliamentary proceedings activities in Parliament and the initiatives taken by the temple of democracy at the click of a button on the phone.

This will also allow citizens to check what their members of Parliament are doing, what debates they are participating in what they are saying. It will also contain members' speeches and participation in all proceedings including budget sessions etcetera from 1947 onwards. The archive will be from the 12th to the 17th Lok Sabha session.

The mobile app will also allow citizens to access live proceedings of the House. During the last winter session of Parliament while speaking to the media the Lok Sabha Speaker had said that the application was being worked upon and would be live soon.

Taking to Twitter today, the Lok Sabha Speaker announced that this mobile application was being made live. "As the new age of Digital India flourishes even in remotest corners of India, the Parliament of the world's largest democracy too is expanding its digital footprint. Our Parliament's Digital Sansad App is a step in this direction," said Birla.

He further said that on the Digital Sansad App, citizens will now be able to watch House proceedings, including the Union Budget 2022 live. "In a sovereign democratic Republic, it is the duty of the Parliament to uphold the highest standards of transparency. Digital Sansad App is an empowering realisation of Parliament's holistic and continuous efforts to keep progressing towards that goal," he added.

Even during the pandemic, the Parliament was working with strict COVID protocols. The Lok Sabha Speaker took the initiative to launch a mobile app by which parliamentarians could digitally log their attendance. (ANI)

