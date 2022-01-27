Zelenskiy to discuss security, energy, financial support with Biden: spokesman

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday will address security issues, energy and macro-financial support, Zelenskiy's spokesman Sergii Nykyforov wrote on Facebook.

Washington has backed Ukraine in its standoff with Moscow after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks. Russia denies plans to attack its neighbour.

