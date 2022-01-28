Burkina Faso will return to constitutional order when conditions are right, military leader says
Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 01:57 IST
Burkina Faso's new military leader Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, said on Thursday that the West African nation will return to constitutional order when conditions are right.
Damiba spoke for the first time on national television since leading a mutiny that ousted President Roch Marc Kabore on Monday.
