Left Menu

Burkina Faso will return to constitutional order when conditions are right, military leader says

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 01:57 IST
Burkina Faso will return to constitutional order when conditions are right, military leader says

Burkina Faso's new military leader Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, said on Thursday that the West African nation will return to constitutional order when conditions are right.

Damiba spoke for the first time on national television since leading a mutiny that ousted President Roch Marc Kabore on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Australia reports fewer COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations steady and more

Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scienc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022