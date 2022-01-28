Newly inaugurated Honduran president says appreciates Taiwan 'solidarity'
Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 28-01-2022 07:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 07:12 IST
Honduras' new president, Xiomara Castro, said she met with Taiwan Vice President William Lai after her inauguration on Thursday, and that his government gave Honduras supplies and devices to fight the coronavirus.
"I appreciate the solidarity, as well as the willingness to support us in our development agenda," Castro said in a Tweet.
