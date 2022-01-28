Russia says new six-way N. Korea talks still possible after missile tests -TASS

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday there was still a chance for six-way talks on North Korea to resume despite Pyongyang's recent missile launches which Moscow was closely monitoring, the TASS news agency reported.

North Korea conducted tests of an upgraded long-range cruise missile and a warhead for a tactical guided missile this week, as leader Kim Jong Un visited a munitions factory producing a "major weapon system," state media KCNA said on Friday.

