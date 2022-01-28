Banned tobacco seized, 2 held

Police here said on Friday that they have seized banned tobacco worth Rs 17 lakh being smuggled from Mysore in Karnataka to Coimbatore.

According to them, the seizure was made during a vehicle check. The police said they stopped two vegetables-loaded vans proceeding from Mysore to Coimbatore and a check yielded the contraband. The police impounded the vehicles and arrested the drivers. The tobacco weighed two tonnes, the police said.

