Aircraft of Indian Army Officers Training Academy crashes in Gaya
An aircraft of the Indian Army's Officers Training Academy crashed in Gaya district in Bihar shortly after taking off on Friday.
ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 28-01-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
An aircraft of the Indian Army's Officers Training Academy crashed in Gaya district in Bihar shortly after taking off on Friday.
Both the pilots in the aircraft are safe. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement