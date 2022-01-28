Soren asks police to take action against guilty after shootout incident in high-security zone

A day after a criminal was gunned down in a shootout at high-security zone Morhabadi area here, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday directed officials to ensure that the law and order situation was not compromised under any circumstances. The criminal, Kalu Lama, was killed in a shootout in Morhabadi area while two persons were seriously injured in the incident. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Governor Ramesh Bais, and several senior officials reside in the vicinity of Morhabadi area.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on law and order, attended by senior police and administrative officials including Director General of Police, Neeraj Sinha, Soren asked for strict action against criminals involved in the incident.

''The chief minister directed the officers that the police should identify the criminals and deal with them strictly...The chief minister said that maintaining law and order is an important responsibility of the state government,'' a statement said.

Expressing concern over the firing at Morhabadi Ground, where government functions are held from time to time, Soren directed the police officers that the criminals involved in the incident should not be spared under any circumstances and the strictest possible legal action should be taken against them. Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, DGP Sinha, Principal Secretary of Home Department Rajiv Arun Ekka, Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar, SSP Ranchi Surendra Kumar Jha, and other officers were present in the meeting.

Police had said that two scooty-borne miscreants opened fire in front of the residence of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former chief minister Shibu Soren, injuring Kalu Lama, his brother, and another associate. Lama later succumbed to his injuries.

