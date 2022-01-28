U.S. has approached Hungary about temporary deployment of U.S. troops -Hungarian Foreign Minister
The United States has approached Hungary about a temporary deployment of U.S. troops in the country, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news briefing broadcast on his Facebook page on Friday.
The Hungarian Defence Ministry was conducting talks on this issue, Szijjarto added.
