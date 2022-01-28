Iran nuclear talks reaching final stage - E3 negotiators

Nuclear talks between Iran and Western powers are reaching their final stage and now require political input, E3 negotiators said in a statement on Friday.

"January has been the most intensive period of these talks to date," said the statement from the so-called E3: France, Britain and Germany.

"Everyone knows we are reaching the final stage, which requires political decisions. Negotiators are therefore returning to capitals for consultation."

