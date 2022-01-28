Young couple commit suicide in Dahanu in Palghar

A 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Varkhanda village in Dahanu area of Palghar reportedly due to a financial crisis, police said on Friday.

The bodies of Sushmita Prakash Bhimra and Sudhip Dhaku Umbarsada were found hanging from a tree, a Talasari police station official said.

The two were engaged to get married but were facing financial trouble as the man's saloon had shut down, the official added.

