Young couple commit suicide in Dahanu in Palghar
A 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Varkhanda village in Dahanu area of Palghar reportedly due to a financial crisis, police said on Friday.
The bodies of Sushmita Prakash Bhimra and Sudhip Dhaku Umbarsada were found hanging from a tree, a Talasari police station official said.
The two were engaged to get married but were facing financial trouble as the man's saloon had shut down, the official added.
