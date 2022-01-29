Four Army personnel injured in blast during training in J-K’s Rajouri
Four Army personnel were injured when a blast took place during a training session in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, sources said.
During routine training at an Army station in Nowshera border area, an explosive device went off accidently, resulting in injuries to four soldiers, they said.
The injured jawans were hospitalized. Two of them were shifted to Command Hospital in Udhampur, the sources said, adding senior officers have rushed to the spot.
They said a court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident.
